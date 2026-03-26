POSCO Forms Alliance to Develop Anode-Free Battery Systems

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX recently announced that its battery materials subsidiary POSCO Future M has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kumho Petrochemical and BEI to develop next-generation battery technology. The partnership focuses on anode-free lithium metal batteries and aims to combine materials innovation with advanced cell engineering to accelerate commercialization.

The collaboration is centered on anode-free battery architecture. This design removes the traditional graphite anode. Lithium is deposited directly onto the current collector during charging. The structure creates more usable space inside the cell.

It can deliver 30% to 50% higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The technology also reduces battery weight and improves efficiency. It is well-suited for electric vehicles, drones, robotics and urban air mobility systems. Faster charging is another key benefit. Charging speeds can be more than twice as fast as existing battery technologies.

POSCO Future M will develop cathode materials optimized for anode-free systems. Kumho Petrochemical will supply carbon nanotubes (CNTs) to improve conductivity and performance. BEI will lead battery cell design and engineering. This ensures that the materials are integrated into practical and scalable battery solutions.

The collaboration targets high-growth sectors that require high energy density and fast charging. It reflects a broader industry push to move beyond the limits of conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of PKX are up 14% over the past year against the industry’s 3.3% fall.

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PKX Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and NEXA Resources S.A. NEXA. IMPUY, FSM and NEXA carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, indicating a 4,140% year-over-year increase. Shares of IMPUY have jumped 105.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating a 180.3% year-over-year increase. Shares of FSM have gained 48.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXA’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, indicating a 100% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 76%.

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POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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