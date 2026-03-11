POSCO Expands Global Battery Materials With Vietnam Facility

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX via its subsidiary POSCO Future M is setting up an overseas artificial graphite anode material plant in Vietnam as part of its strategy to expand global battery material supply and secure new international orders. The company approved an investment of about KRW 357 billion to build the facility in Thai Nguyen, northern Vietnam, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and commercial production targeted for 2028.

The plant is designed with a potential annual capacity of up to 55,000 metric tons, with expansion planned in phases depending on customer demand. POSCO Future M currently operates an artificial graphite anode material plant in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, with an annual production capacity of 8,000 metric tons.

The company plans to leverage the manufacturing expertise gained from these domestic operations to produce cost-competitive products at the Vietnam facility for supply to global customers.

Vietnam was selected due to its competitive electricity and labor costs, strong logistics infrastructure and favorable trade access to key markets such as the United States and Europe.

The project is expected to strengthen POSCO Future M’s global battery supply chain, diversify production outside South Korea and support the company’s efforts to become a major supplier of anode materials.

Shares of PKX are up 12.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.2% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PKX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY, BHP Group Limited BHP and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM. IMPUY, BHP and AEM sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, indicating a 4,140% year-over-year increase. Shares of IMPUY have jumped 171.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $4.93 per share, implying a 35.44% year-over-year increase. Shares of BHP have gained 52.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a 60.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise of 11%.

