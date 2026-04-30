POSCO DX Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - POSCO DX (022100.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 3.95 billion Korean won compared to 21.54 billion won, a year ago. Operating income was 3.66 billion won, compared to 22.86 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 241.51 billion Korean won compared to 296.78 billion won, prior year, down 18.6%.

Shares of POSCO DX are trading at 34,800 won, down 4.26%.

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