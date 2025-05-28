POSCO Boosts Energy Transportation With Launch of First LNG Carrier

POSCO PKX is ramping up its expansion in the energy sector by launching a carrier dedicated to liquefied natural gas (LNG), aiming to enhance the stability of its energy transportation amid increasing global supply chain uncertainties. On May 23, POSCO International hosted a naming ceremony for the group's first LNG carrier, the ‘HL FORTUNA,’ at HD Hyundai Samho shipyard in Mokpo, Jeollanam-do, South Korea.



The development of this LNG carrier was made possible through a cross-industry collaboration involving three key players: POSCO International, which is responsible for long-term LNG sourcing and operations; HD Hyundai Samho, which constructed the carrier; and H-Line Shipping, which will handle its operation.



The HL FORTUNA is a 174,000 m3-class LNG carrier, stretching 299 meters in length and 46.4 meters in width, and is tailored for transporting North American LNG. Its carrying capacity is sufficient to supply South Korea with natural gas for 12 hours per voyage. Designed with advanced environmental features, the vessel includes a dual-fuel system that primarily runs on LNG and a high-efficiency re-liquefaction system that cools evaporated gas for reuse, ensuring compliance with global environmental standards.



Following its delivery, the LNG carrier will undergo sea trials before officially entering global LNG trading operations in the second half of the year. From 2026 onward, it will begin loading LNG at Cheniere’s terminal in Louisiana to support both domestic imports and international trade. The vessel is expected to complete a minimum of five round trips annually to POSCO International’s Gwangyang LNG terminal, primarily transporting LNG under long-term contracts secured from North America.



In the past year, shares of PKX have lost 37.4% compared with the industry’s 36.8% decline.



PKX’s Rank & Other Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 110% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold current-year earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share. AGI, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice, with an average earnings surprise of 1.4%. The company's shares have rallied 58.1% in the past year.



Hawkins, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing thrice. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 8.2%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 43.6% in the past year.





