Portobello SpA Reshuffles Board Amid Growth Plans

November 29, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Portobello SpA (IT:POR) has released an update.

Portobello SpA has announced changes in its Board of Directors with the resignation of Chairman Pietro Peligra, who will continue to support the company as a shareholder. Roberto Panfili, the current COO, joins the Board, while Avv. Sandro Nardi is appointed as the new Chairman, signaling a strategic shift to address operational challenges and growth opportunities.

