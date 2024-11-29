Portobello SpA Reshuffles Board Amid Growth Plans

Portobello SpA (IT:POR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Portobello SpA has announced changes in its Board of Directors with the resignation of Chairman Pietro Peligra, who will continue to support the company as a shareholder. Roberto Panfili, the current COO, joins the Board, while Avv. Sandro Nardi is appointed as the new Chairman, signaling a strategic shift to address operational challenges and growth opportunities.

For further insights into IT:POR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.