Portobello Seeks Asset Protection Amid Financial Restructuring

November 11, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Portobello SpA (IT:POR) has released an update.

Portobello S.p.A., listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, is seeking protective measures for its assets after the Ordinary Court of Rome declined to extend previous protections. The company plans to file an appeal and may pursue a restructuring plan to address its financial situation. This move aims to redefine its debts while maintaining asset protection.

