Portfolio Management Goes Mobile for Advisors

The cloud has been the latest computing craze financial firms have been chasing but it was mobile control that just got the latest expansion in portfolio management software. Enfusion Inc. is a leading provider of cloud based financial software and they are pushing through several new alterations to their mobile platforms. Mobile users will have personalized reports and real-time access to their market exposures. Additionally, they will have a variety of compliance management features including monitoring and overriding exceptions. Finally, a variety of managed services like secure document sharing and profit and loss statements optimized for mobile platforms will be available.

FINSUM: Companies with an advantage in cloud computing will make the quickest transition to mobile products because of the large data they can provide at the snap of their fingers.

