Portfolio Construction Tools Bring Hedging to the Masses

iCapital, headquartered in New York and a sizable user base of over 100,000 financial advisors and 560 asset managers, has rolled out its latest offering, the portfolio construction tool, on the iCapital Marketplace.







Dubbed Architect, this tool equips advisors to delve into alternative assets such as private equity and hedge funds, alongside structured investments, to fine-tune client portfolios. Architect boasts capabilities to simulate past performances, discern macroeconomic influences on portfolio returns, and align future projections with client objectives.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional portfolios and alternative investments, historically kept separate. Now accessible to a broader audience, including users via a collaboration with Morningstar, Architect underscores iCapital's commitment to empowering advisors with flexible tools for better client service.

Finsum: Easy access to alternatives in portfolio construction gives clients better access to uncorrelated returns.

portfolio management

hedging

alternatives

