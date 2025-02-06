Portfolio Construction Considerations for Retirees

Retirement is often the most significant financial commitment for American households, with many needing over $1 million to sustain their post-work years. A Prudential survey of 198 financial advisors found that 80% use specialized portfolios for retirees, particularly those well-versed in retirement income planning.

Around half of retiree clients prefer living off portfolio income, necessitating investment strategies distinct from traditional total return approaches. Advisors showed the strongest interest in long-term bonds, U.S. large-cap equities, and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) for retiree portfolios.

Knowledgeable advisors were significantly more inclined to increase allocations to TIPS and long-term bonds compared to those less experienced in retirement planning. Overall, there is considerable interest in income-focused investment strategies and multi-asset portfolio solutions tailored to retirees' needs.

Finsum: Thinking of how strategies and portfolio solutions can be dynamic to suit clients shifting needs is critical to making clients feel supported

