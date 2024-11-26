News & Insights

Portage Biotech Inc. Reports Asset and Liability Changes

November 26, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has released an update.

Portage Biotech Inc. reported a decrease in total assets from $7.8 million in March 2024 to $2.7 million in September 2024, alongside a reduction in total liabilities. Despite the financial challenges, the company’s commitment to research and development remains evident, as reflected in their ongoing investments in this area.

