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Porsche Q1 Profit Drops

April 29, 2026 — 03:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (P911.DE) on Wednesday reported a decline in profit for the first quarter of 2026.

The company's profit attributable to shareholders for the first quarter dropped to 399 million euros, or 0.44 euros per share, from 517 million euros, or 0.57 euros per share, last year.

Operating profit for the period also dropped to 595 million euros from 762 million euros in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the period declined to 8.400 billion euros from 8.858 billion euros last year.

Deliveries fell by 14.7% to 60,991 vehicles. The automotive BEV share decreased to 19.8% from the prior year's 25.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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