Popular Q4 Earnings Rise

January 27, 2026

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP), a diversified financial holding company, on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter net income driven by increases in net interest income, loans, and deposits.

For the fourth quarter, net income applicable to common stock increased to $233.55 million from $177.46 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3.53 versus $2.51 last year.

Net interest income jumped to $657.55 million from $590.76 million in the prior year.

Noninterest income increased to $166.29 million from $164.70 million in the previous year.

Deposits increased to 66.19 billion from 64.88 billion in the previous year.

Loans increased to $39.34 billion from $37.11 billion in the prior year.

On Monday, Popular is 0.74% higher at $$122.87 on the Nasdaq.

