Popular Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) reported net income to common stock of $245.3 million for the first quarter compared to $177.1 million, prior year. Net income per common share was $3.78 compared to $2.56. Net interest income increased to $670.18 million from $605.60 million. Other non-interest income increased to $165.63 million from $152.06 million.

"We are pleased to have delivered a ROTCE of 15.5% this quarter, up from 14.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and from 11.4% in the same quarter a year ago. This is a meaningful step forward in our journey toward a sustainable, through-the-cycle, 14% objective," said Javier Ferrer, CEO of Popular, Inc.

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