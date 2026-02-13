This Popular Medicare Benefit Is Safe -- for Now

Key Points

Medicare was scheduled to end coverage for most telehealth services on Jan. 30, 2026.

It will now cover these services through the end of 2027.

Medicare may restrict telehealth coverage in the future.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Seniors on Medicare were dealt a major blow last month when coverage for most telehealth services ended on Jan. 30, 2026. This isn't the first time the government has proposed ending this benefit, but as in the past, it abruptly reversed course less than one week after telehealth coverage expired.

Medicare beneficiaries will now have telehealth services covered from anywhere through 2027. This is a huge cost and time saver, especially for those who live in rural areas. However, telehealth coverage may wind up on the chopping block again.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What will happen to Medicare telehealth coverage over the long term?

It's possible that the government will decide to make telehealth coverage a permanent part of Medicare or extend it for another few years, as it did in this case. But it's equally possible that it may restrict coverage as it's talked about doing before.

If the government were to restrict telehealth access for Medicare beneficiaries, seniors would have to pay for it out of their own pockets or use a different insurance unless they qualified for one of the following exceptions:

Monthly End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) visits for home dialysis

Service for the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of symptoms of an acute stroke

Services for the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of a mental and/or behavioral health disorder in your home

Those who live in rural areas may also be able to get telehealth covered if they travel to a medical facility that's also in a rural area.

The fate of telehealth coverage is something to watch as we near the 2027 deadline. You may need to adjust your retirement healthcare budget if Medicare no longer covers future telehealth visits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.