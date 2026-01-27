Popular Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Popular Inc. (BPOP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $233.90 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $177.82 million, or $2.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $657.55 million from $590.76 million last year.

Popular Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $233.90 Mln. vs. $177.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.53 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue: $657.55 Mln vs. $590.76 Mln last year.

