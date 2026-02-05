Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Popular (BPOP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $145.34 in the previous session. Popular has gained 13.6% since the start of the year compared to the 1.8% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 9.4% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 27, 2026, Popular reported EPS of $3.38 versus consensus estimate of $3.02.

Valuation Metrics

While Popular has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Popular has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.3X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Popular an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Popular currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Popular meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Popular shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does BPOP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BPOP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH). HTH has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 50.00%, and for the current fiscal year, HTH is expected to post earnings of $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. have gained 13.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.19X and a P/CF of 19.14X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BPOP and HTH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

