Media outlets often publish articles about the richest cities in each state, showing off the location’s biggest tourist attractions, fanciest neighborhoods or most sparkling amenities, like community theaters, parks and schools.

It isn’t as often that we hear about the regions in a state where residents struggle economically compared to a neighboring community or even live below the poverty level, but each state has at least one.

To determine the poorest big city in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data about the median household income, the percentage of the population living below the poverty level and the per capita income, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read through to see what qualifies as the poorest city in your state and the rest of the United States.

Birmingham, Alabama

Population: 200,431

200,431 Median Household Income: $42,464

$42,464 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 26.09%

26.09% Per Capita Income: $29,289

Fairbanks, Alaska

Population: 32,496

32,496 Median Household Income: $69,914

$69,914 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.67%

9.67% Per Capita Income: $34,820

Surprise, Arizona

Population: 145,591

145,591 Median Household Income: $87,756

$87,756 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 6.79%

6.79% Per Capita Income: $37,518

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Population: 41,172

41,172 Median Household Income: $39,411

$39,411 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.88%

24.88% Per Capita Income: $21,170

Anaheim, California

Population: 347,111

347,111 Median Household Income: $88,538

$88,538 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.62%

12.62% Per Capita Income: $35,331

Pueblo, Colorado

Population: 111,430

111,430 Median Household Income: $52,794

$52,794 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.60%

20.60% Per Capita Income: $28,968

New Britain, Connecticut

Population: 74,212

74,212 Median Household Income: $53,766

$53,766 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.70%

19.70% Per Capita Income: $28,796

Smyrna, Delaware

Population: 12,870

12,870 Median Household Income: $68,260

$68,260 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.99%

9.99% Per Capita Income: $31,340

Hialeah, Florida

Population: 222,996

222,996 Median Household Income: $49,531

$49,531 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.81%

17.81% Per Capita Income: $24,295

South Fulton, Georgia

Population: 107,865

107,865 Median Household Income: $77,488

$77,488 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.37%

9.37% Per Capita Income: $36,153

Kahului, Hawaii

Population: 27,233

27,233 Median Household Income: $94,712

$94,712 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.72%

8.72% Per Capita Income: $34,885

Caldwell, Idaho

Population: 61,212

61,212 Median Household Income: $65,259

$65,259 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.63%

12.63% Per Capita Income: $24,112

Waukegan, Illinois

Population: 89,435

89,435 Median Household Income: $66,077

$66,077 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.00%

15.00% Per Capita Income: $30,089

Lafayette, Indiana

Population: 70,828

70,828 Median Household Income: $50,674

$50,674 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.47%

16.47% Per Capita Income: $29,523

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Population: 62,670

62,670 Median Household Income: $61,181

$61,181 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.59%

13.59% Per Capita Income: $31,946

Salina, Kansas

Population: 46,734

46,734 Median Household Income: $56,945

$56,945 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.67%

12.67% Per Capita Income: $31,477

Richmond, Kentucky

Population: 34,883

34,883 Median Household Income: $45,457

$45,457 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 22.23%

22.23% Per Capita Income: $26,787

Bossier City, Louisiana

Population: 62,971

62,971 Median Household Income: $54,100

$54,100 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.36%

20.36% Per Capita Income: $30,737

Lewiston, Maine

Population: 37,577

37,577 Median Household Income: $54,317

$54,317 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.83%

17.83% Per Capita Income: $29,223

Glen Burnie, Maryland

Population: 71,427

71,427 Median Household Income: $86,283

$86,283 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.16%

8.16% Per Capita Income: $41,570

Lynn, Massachusetts

Population: 100,653

100,653 Median Household Income: $70,046

$70,046 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.08%

14.08% Per Capita Income: $31,816

Warren, Michigan

Population: 138,588

138,588 Median Household Income: $61,633

$61,633 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.52%

13.52% Per Capita Income: $31,080

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Population: 84,951

84,951 Median Household Income: $82,271

$82,271 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.88%

8.88% Per Capita Income: $36,531

Greenville, Mississippi

Population: 29,495

29,495 Median Household Income: $35,148

$35,148 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 32.20%

32.20% Per Capita Income: $22,111

Springfield, Missouri

Population: 168,873

168,873 Median Household Income: $43,450

$43,450 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.32%

20.32% Per Capita Income: $28,806

Kalispell, Montana

Population: 25,473

25,473 Median Household Income: $57,123

$57,123 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.37%

10.37% Per Capita Income: $32,570

Fremont, Nebraska

Population: 27,230

27,230 Median Household Income: $62,226

$62,226 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.52%

9.52% Per Capita Income: $31,944

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Population: 198,325

198,325 Median Household Income: $52,476

$52,476 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.82%

21.82% Per Capita Income: $22,600

Laconia, New Hampshire

Population: 16,898

16,898 Median Household Income: $67,856

$67,856 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.20%

10.20% Per Capita Income: $39,171

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Population: 135,665

135,665 Median Household Income: $59,939

$59,939 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.35%

15.35% Per Capita Income: $26,633

South Valley, New Mexico

Population: 37,601

37,601 Median Household Income: $44,670

$44,670 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.01%

21.01% Per Capita Income: $24,047

Cheektowaga, New York

Population: 76,483

76,483 Median Household Income: $64,066

$64,066 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.80%

8.80% Per Capita Income: $34,897

Concord, North Carolina

Population: 105,335

105,335 Median Household Income: $83,480

$83,480 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 7.52%

7.52% Per Capita Income: $39,148

Jamestown, North Dakota

Population: 15,850

15,850 Median Household Income: $53,389

$53,389 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.89%

14.89% Per Capita Income: $34,078

Canton, Ohio

Population: 70,589

70,589 Median Household Income: $37,627

$37,627 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 30.24%

30.24% Per Capita Income: $22,649

Lawton, Oklahoma

Population: 91,023

91,023 Median Household Income: $51,561

$51,561 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.40%

19.40% Per Capita Income: $27,221

Springfield, Oregon

Population: 61,740

61,740 Median Household Income: $60,982

$60,982 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.41%

16.41% Per Capita Income: $29,284

Reading, Pennsylvania

Population: 94,601

94,601 Median Household Income: $42,852

$42,852 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 28.61%

28.61% Per Capita Income: $20,782

Central Falls, Rhode Island

Population: 22,359

22,359 Median Household Income: $43,092

$43,092 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.43%

24.43% Per Capita Income: $19,552

Sumter, South Carolina

Population: 43,046

43,046 Median Household Income: $48,900

$48,900 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.50%

17.50% Per Capita Income: $27,742

Huron, South Dakota

Population: 14,179

14,179 Median Household Income: $57,702

$57,702 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 11.08%

11.08% Per Capita Income: $29,576

Clarksville, Tennessee

Population: 167,882

167,882 Median Household Income: $62,688

$62,688 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.88%

12.88% Per Capita Income: $29,481

El Paso, Texas

Population: 677,181

677,181 Median Household Income: $55,710

$55,710 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.94%

18.94% Per Capita Income: $27,434

Ogden, Utah

Population: 86,754

86,754 Median Household Income: $66,226

$66,226 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.12%

12.12% Per Capita Income: $31,437

Bennington, Vermont

Population: 8,753

8,753 Median Household Income: $51,221

$51,221 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.96%

14.96% Per Capita Income: $33,141

Roanoke, Virginia

Population: 99,213

99,213 Median Household Income: $51,523

$51,523 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.11%

19.11% Per Capita Income: $33,206

Vancouver, Washington

Population: 190,700

190,700 Median Household Income: $73,626

$73,626 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.33%

12.33% Per Capita Income: $40,219

Wheeling, West Virginia

Population: 26,900

26,900 Median Household Income: $46,516

$46,516 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.25%

18.25% Per Capita Income: $33,868

Janesville, Wisconsin

Population: 65,669

65,669 Median Household Income: $68,610

$68,610 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.87%

9.87% Per Capita Income: $35,135

Riverton, Wyoming

Population: 10,733

10,733 Median Household Income: $50,861

$50,861 Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.48%

14.48% Per Capita Income: $25,653

Methodology: To find the poorest big cities in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 10 cities in each state by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the median household income, the percentage of the population below the poverty level and the per capita income also were sourced from the American Community Survey. The median household income, per capita income and percentage of the population below the poverty level, were all scored and summed to allow a comparison of each city within every state. The cities with higher scores represent poorer cities with lower median household incomes, higher poverty rates and lower per capita income. The highest-scoring city in each state was determined to be its poorest big city. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 4, 2024.

