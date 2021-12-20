Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pool, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$778m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$722m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Pool has an ROCE of 50%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pool compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pool here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Pool. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 50%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 120% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Pool has. And a remarkable 438% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

