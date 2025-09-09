POOL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $324.92, changing hands as low as $319.40 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $282.22 per share, with $395.5971 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $321.87. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

