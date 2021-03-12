Hayward Holdings, a leading supplier of pool equipment and systems, raised $685 million by offering 40.3 million shares (45% secondary) at $17, the low end of the range of $17 to $19.



Hayward states that it is an industry-leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, supported by a large installed base and an estimated North American residential pool market share of approximately 30%. The company has established a strong brand among pool professionals, such as retailers and builders, as well as pool owners.



Hayward Holdings plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HAYW. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Pool equipment supplier Hayward Holdings prices IPO at $17 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



