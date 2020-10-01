Pool Corp. To Replace E*TRADE Financial In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pool Corp. (POOL) will replace E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Neogen Corp. (NEOG) will replace Pool in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) will replace Neogen in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent Morgan Stanley (MS) is acquiring E*TRADE Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.