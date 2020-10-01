Markets
Pool Corp. To Replace E*TRADE Financial In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pool Corp. (POOL) will replace E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Neogen Corp. (NEOG) will replace Pool in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) will replace Neogen in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent Morgan Stanley (MS) is acquiring E*TRADE Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

