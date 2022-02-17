Markets
Pool Corp. Q4 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 23%

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $107.6 million from $59.2 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.65 compared to $1.45. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per share increased 77% to $2.30 compared to $1.30.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $1.04 billion from $839.26 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $958.64 million in revenue.

The company projects earnings for 2022, including benefits from recent acquisitions, to be in the range of $17.19 to $17.94 per share. Adjusted EPS is expected in a range of $17.00 to $17.75. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $16.89.

