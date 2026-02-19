Pool Corp Stock Falls 12% Over Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pool Corporation (POOL) are moving down about 12 percent during Thursday morning trading after the company announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which declined to $31.59 million, or $0.85 per share, from $37.30 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $223.87 on the Nasdaq, down 12.32 percent. The stock opened at $216.32 and has climbed as high as $228.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $216.32 to $374.74.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5 percent, to $982.21 million from $987.48 million in the prior year.

