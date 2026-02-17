Pool Corp to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.01% and 0.14%, respectively.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 99 cents, indicating an increase of 2.1% from 97 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pool Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $998.3 million. The metric suggests an increase of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have influenced the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Factors at Play

Pool Corp’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have been supported by resilient maintenance demand and steady replacement activity for critical equipment components across its installed base. Revenues may further benefit from stabilizing trends in new pool construction and remodeling, particularly as building materials sales recently returned to growth. To drive top-line momentum, the company is leveraging its broad product portfolio and innovative solutions introduced alongside vendor partners.



Central to this strategy is the continued adoption of the POOL360 digital platform, which reached record usage in the third quarter of 2025 and serves to enhance customer engagement while accelerating high-margin private-label penetration. These technological advancements, combined with disciplined supply chain management, are expected to reinforce momentum and provide a solid foundation for growth as the company enters 2026.



POOL continues to expand through both organic and inorganic growth strategies, particularly in markets with higher pool densities. During the last quarter, the company completed one acquisition, adding two locations in key markets. It also opened one greenfield sales center, bringing the year-to-date total to six new locations, and remains on track to open eight to 10 new sales centers for the full year. In addition, the Pinch A Penny franchise network added one new store during the quarter, expanding its presence in Arizona and bringing the total systemwide count to 303 franchise locations.



Management remains confident that its strong foundation and ongoing strategic investments will further enhance the differentiated value it delivers to the pool and outdoor living industry. These efforts are expected to have supported sustained sales growth, driven margin expansion, generated robust cash flows and ultimately delivered compelling long-term returns for shareholders.



Despite macroeconomic headwinds from high interest rates and tariff uncertainty impacting discretionary projects, Pool Corp expects to support its upcoming results through internal operational strengths. Margin gains are anticipated to be driven by strategic procurement, disciplined buying and network efficiencies. Furthermore, a shifting sales mix toward higher-margin private-label products, favorable pricing realization and ongoing supply-chain optimization provide a resilient framework for both revenues and profitability.

What Our Model Says About POOL Stock

Our proven model does conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool Corp this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates, which is exactly the case here.



POOL’s Earnings ESP: Pool Corp has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



POOL’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model indicates they also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Las Vegas Sands LVS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Las Vegas Sands’ earnings are expected to increase 27.1%. Las Vegas Sands’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 19.5%.



Civeo Corporation CVEO has an Earnings ESP of +70.97% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CVEO’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 53.4%. Civeo reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average surprise being negative 251.1%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



PENN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 54.6%. PENN reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 59.1%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.