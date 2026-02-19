Pool Corp. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $31.59 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $37.30 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $982.21 million from $987.48 million last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

EPS guidance for 2026 of $10.85 - $11.15

