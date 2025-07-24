Pool Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $194.26 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $192.44 million, or $4.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $1.78 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $194.26 Mln. vs. $192.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.17 vs. $4.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.78 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.80 - $11.30

