Pool Corp. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) announced earnings for first quarter of $53.22 million

The company's bottom line came in at $53.22 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $53.54 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.13 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.22 Mln. vs. $53.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.13 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.87 To $ 11.17

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