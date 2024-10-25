News & Insights

Stocks

Pool Corp. price target raised to $395 from $345 at Loop Capital

October 25, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois raised the firm’s price target on Pool Corp. (POOL) to $395 from $345 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Q3 results were solid considering new pool construction and renovation continue to be drags, but overall there weren’t many surprises in the quarter and its outlook, and more importantly, the downside risk related to poor weather in Florida and weak big ticket demand items was limited, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.