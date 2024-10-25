Pool Corp. price target raised to $395 from $345 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois raised the firm’s price target on Pool Corp. (POOL) to $395 from $345 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Q3 results were solid considering new pool construction and renovation continue to be drags, but overall there weren’t many surprises in the quarter and its outlook, and more importantly, the downside risk related to poor weather in Florida and weak big ticket demand items was limited, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

