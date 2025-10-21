Pool Corp Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Keep in Mind

Pool Corporation POOL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%, but revenues missed the mark by 0.2%.

How Are Estimates Faring?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $3.37, indicating an increase of 3.4% from $3.26 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.45 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have influenced the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

Factors at Play

Pool Corp’s third-quarter 2025 performance is likely to have been aided by strong local presence, a robust distribution network and targeted marketing initiatives. Continued momentum in maintenance products, particularly the strong performance of private-label chemical offerings, should contribute positively to results. Furthermore, the expansion of the POOL360 WaterTest platform, ongoing franchise growth and the development of new builder partnerships are anticipated to have enhanced the company’s market position and support both near-term performance and long-term growth prospects.



POOL continues to expand through both organic and inorganic growth strategies, particularly in markets with higher pool densities. During the last quarter, the Pinch A Penny franchise network added five new stores, including its first location in North Carolina, bringing the total to 302 franchised stores.



Management remains confident that favorable demographic trends and increasing demand for at-home leisure — combined with ongoing needs for maintenance and renovation — will support continued demand.



However, macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving policy decisions that may weigh on consumer confidence, combined with persistent high interest rates, continue to place pressure on new pool construction and large-scale renovation projects. Despite these headwinds, POOL Corp’s focus on innovation, disciplined execution, a growing base of aging pools and a strong product sales mix are expected to help offset these challenges in the upcoming results.

What Our Model Says About POOL Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pool Corp this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that is not the case here.



POOL’s Earnings ESP: Pool Corp has an Earnings ESP of -0.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



POOL’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

