Pool And Spa Drain Covers Sold At Amazon Recalled

(RTTNews) - Pool and Spa drain covers imported to the United States by various companies have been recalled due to violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The various recalls include pool and spa drain covers manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Amazon.com for different prices ranging from $10 to $12. The eight-inch drain covers are in white and made of ABS plastic that are sold for use in pools and in-ground spas.

The recalls involve about 5,500 units of pool and spa drain covers imported by Find4Fix, about 1,000 units imported by Angzhili, about 300 imported by Goetas, and about 300 units imported by Chyir Myd.

Find4Fix's Wadoy eight-inch pool and spa drain covers were sold from August 2019 through June 2022 for about $12, and two packs of the product from June 2020 through June 2022 for about $22.

Angzhili's products were sold at amazon from June 2021 through June 2022 for about $12.

Chyir Myd's products were sold from September 2021 through June 2022 for about $12, and Goetas' drain covers were sold from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $10.

According to the agency, the recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

However, the companies have not reported any incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Pool owners/operators and consumers are urged to immediately stop using pools and spas with the recalled pool or spa drain covers and contact respective companies for a full refund.

