Pony.ai Advances Autonomous Mobility with Gen-7 Robotaxi Road Testing in Beijing

Pony.ai announced road testing of its seventh-generation BAIC Robotaxi model in Beijing, advancing toward commercial deployment.

Pony.ai Inc. announced the commencement of road testing for its seventh-generation BAIC Robotaxi model in Beijing as part of its plan for large-scale autonomous mobility. This marks a significant step towards the mass production and commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles, with multiple Robotaxi models currently undergoing testing in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The BAIC Robotaxi fleet is operating within a designated High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone, showcasing the stability and adaptability of Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology across different urban environments. The company aims to expand its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology to create a commercially viable business model in the autonomous mobility sector.

BEIJING, China, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PONY AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in large-scale autonomous mobility, today announced that the seventh-generation (“Gen-7”) Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (“BAIC”) Robotaxi model began road testing in Beijing. With multiple Gen-7 Robotaxi models now undergoing road testing, Pony.ai is making significant progress to advance toward large-scale production and commercial deployment.





The BAIC Robotaxi fleet is now operating within Beijing’s 225-square-kilometer High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone. With this development, road testings of Gen-7 BAIC and Guangzhou Automobile Group (“GAC”) Robotaxi models are concurrently taking place in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This multi-city road testing rollout highlights the stability and adaptability of Pony.ai’s autonomous driving system across various vehicle platforms and urban environments. This is rapidly driving Pony.ai closer to its goal of expanding its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, laying a strong foundation for future large-scale commercial deployment.







About Pony AI Inc.







Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit:



https://ir.pony.ai



.







