Pony AI Inc. Unveils Seventh-Generation Autonomous Driving System and Robotaxi Lineup at Shanghai Auto Show

Pony.ai showcased its seventh-generation autonomous driving system and Robotaxi models at the Shanghai Auto Show, enhancing safety and cost efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Pony AI Inc. has announced the launch of its seventh-generation autonomous driving system at the Shanghai Auto Show, alongside the public unveiling of its new Robotaxi models produced in collaboration with Toyota, BAIC, and GAC. This latest system features a fully automotive-grade autonomous driving kit designed for increased stability and safety, with significant reductions in production costs, including an 80% decrease in autonomous driving computation and a 68% cut in solid-state LiDAR expenses. Pony AI's modular platform enables flexible implementation across various vehicle types. Company executives highlighted the importance of advancing technology, product integration, and operational refinement in achieving scalable production of Robotaxis, emphasizing the use of their proprietary PonyWorld for superior safety and decision-making capabilities. The event showcased three new Robotaxi models, including the Toyota bZ4X, marking a significant step toward mass production and deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Potential Positives

Pony.ai unveiled its seventh-generation autonomous driving system, showcasing its commitment to advancing technology in the autonomous mobility sector.

The new autonomous driving system features a significant 70% reduction in bill-of-materials costs, enhancing cost-efficiency and potential profitability for the company.

The launch of the Robotaxi models in collaboration with strategic partners Toyota, BAIC, and GAC indicates strong industry partnerships that may enhance market reach and credibility.

Pony.ai's focus on safety and scalability positions it well for the future, aiming to exceed human driving capabilities with its advanced technology.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on achieving "L4 autonomous driving" raises concerns about the overall safety and readiness of the technology, as safety requirements for L4 systems are significantly higher than those of human drivers, which has not been definitively proven to be achievable.



The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance and may lead to investor skepticism regarding their ability to deliver on ambitious goals.



Cost reductions in production materials, while positive, may prompt questions about the quality and reliability of the technology, potentially undermining consumer confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the new systems.

FAQ

What is Pony.ai's seventh-generation autonomous driving system?

Pony.ai's seventh-generation system features a 100% automotive-grade autonomous driving kit, enhancing stability and safety for passengers.

What new models were showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show?

Pony.ai unveiled three Robotaxi models, including the Toyota bZ4X, BAIC ARCFOX Alpha T5, and GAC Aion V.

How does Pony.ai ensure safety in autonomous driving?

Pony.ai uses its proprietary PonyWorld technology for realistic scenario generation and high-fidelity simulations to enhance decision-making safety.

What are the cost reductions achieved with the new system?

The new system features a 70% reduction in total bill-of-materials costs, including an 80% decrease in autonomous driving computation.

What markets does Pony.ai operate in?

Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East, ensuring widespread accessibility to its technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today unveiled its seventh-generation autonomous driving system alongside the first public showcase of the Robotaxi lineup with Toyota, BAIC and GAC at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (the "Shanghai Auto Show").





The seventh-generation autonomous driving system features 100% automotive-grade autonomous driving kit ("ADK") with an extended product lifecycle, delivering enhanced stability and safety for passengers. Continuous design optimizations have also reduced a total amount of 70% bill-of-materials ("BOM") costs, among which with 80% decrease in autonomous driving computation ("ADC") and 68% cut in solid-state LiDAR, in each case compared to its predecessor. In addition, its modular platform architecture allows seamless adaptation across multiple vehicle models, covering from the three Robotaxi models to Robotruck services down the road.





Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pony.ai, commented, “2025 marks the inaugural year of Pony.ai’s mass-produced Robotaxis. Achieving scaled production hinges on three critical cornerstones, which form the foundation of Pony.ai’s strategy: advancing technology readiness, enforcing product integration, and refining operational capabilities. Over the past few years, we have refined these pillars, positioning us well to deploy Robotaxis safely and reliably.”





Dr. Tiancheng Lou, Chief Technology Officer of Pony.ai, added, “The safety requirements for L4 systems inherently surpass those of human drivers, which we believe is unattainable through merely imitating human behaviour. Our proprietary PonyWorld generates realistic scenarios, conducts high-fidelity simulations, and establishes behaviour evaluation benchmarks to make our autonomous decision-making go beyond human capability. Building on this advanced technology, our seventh-generation autonomous driving system not only makes L4 autonomous driving possible but also ensures scalability at a manageable cost.”





Three seventh-generation Robotaxi models were unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, developed through strategic partnerships with Toyota, BAIC and GAC. Our long-standing collaboration with Toyota has been further strengthened with the launch of the Toyota bZ4X Robotaxi, the first production model featuring Pony.ai’s latest system. We also launched new BAIC and GAC Robotaxi models—the ARCFOX Alpha T5 and second-generation Aion V, completing our next-generation Robotaxi models' lineup.







About Pony AI Inc.







Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai’s proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit:



http://ir.pony.ai



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Pony.ai’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pony.ai’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Pony.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Pony.ai







Investor Relations





Email:



ir@pony.ai







Media Relations





Email:



media@pony.ai









Christensen Advisory







Email:



pony@christensencomms.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.