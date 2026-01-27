Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.86 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $2.65 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $31.41 million from $22.83 million last year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

