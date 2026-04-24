Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.34 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $5.68 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $48.66 million from $43.99 million last year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.34 Mln. vs. $5.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $48.66 Mln vs. $43.99 Mln last year.

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