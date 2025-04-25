Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.67 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $2.41 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $46.0 million from $43.0 million last year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.67 Mln. vs. $2.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $46.0 Mln vs. $43.0 Mln last year.

