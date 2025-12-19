Polyrizon Submits Pre-Request With FDA For PL-16 Viral Blocker

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) announced that it has submitted a Pre-Request for Designation to the U.S. FDA for its PL-16 Viral Blocker, a non-pharmacological intranasal product designed to reduce exposure to airborne respiratory viruses, including influenza and cold viruses.

The FDA submission initiates a formal dialogue with the agency on the appropriate regulatory pathway for PL-16.

Seasonal respiratory infections remain a significant public health challenge, causing millions of cases and tens of thousands of hospitalizations each year. Current preventive options are largely pharmaceutical, symptom-focused, or vaccine-dependent, leaving a gap for drug-free, locally acting solutions.

PL-16 is a metered-dose intranasal spray containing a biodegradable hydrogel formulation. Upon application, it forms a thin, muco-adhesive layer on the nasal mucosa, acting as a physical barrier to mechanically block viral particles from contacting epithelial tissue.

Preclinical studies demonstrated over 90% protection of cells against influenza A (H1N1) and human coronavirus 229E, confirming its barrier-based mechanism.

Polyrizon's broader pipeline includes PL-14 Allergy Blocker, which uses a similar hydrogel technology to reduce exposure to airborne allergens. Together, these programs reflect the company's strategy to develop scalable, drug-free nasal technologies for multiple exposure-driven respiratory indications.

PLRZ is currently trading at $9.90, down 2.08%.

