BioTech
PLRZ

Polyrizon Announces Positive Data From PL-14 Allergy Blocker Formulation Study

January 05, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), Monday announced positive results from a new in-vitro pre-clinical study, evaluating the allergen-blocking performance of its PL-14 Allergy Blocker formulation compared to hydroxypropyl methylcellulose.

The study found that PL-14 significantly reduced allergen transfer at all time points compared with HPMC, suggesting that PL-14 can form an effective intranasal hydrogel barrier capable of reducing allergen exposure to nasal tissue.

In light of these results, the company plans to continue to advance its preclinical development program, and support future clinical studies aimed at establishing PL-14's regulatory pathway and real-world clinical benefit for allergy prevention.

Currently, PLRZ is moving up 5.65 percent, to $13.47 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLRZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.