Polyrizon Announces Positive Data From PL-14 Allergy Blocker Formulation Study

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), Monday announced positive results from a new in-vitro pre-clinical study, evaluating the allergen-blocking performance of its PL-14 Allergy Blocker formulation compared to hydroxypropyl methylcellulose.

The study found that PL-14 significantly reduced allergen transfer at all time points compared with HPMC, suggesting that PL-14 can form an effective intranasal hydrogel barrier capable of reducing allergen exposure to nasal tissue.

In light of these results, the company plans to continue to advance its preclinical development program, and support future clinical studies aimed at establishing PL-14's regulatory pathway and real-world clinical benefit for allergy prevention.

Currently, PLRZ is moving up 5.65 percent, to $13.47 on the Nasdaq.

