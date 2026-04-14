PolyPid To Present New Phase 3 SHIELD II Data On D-PLEX100 At ESCMID 2026

(RTTNews) - PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) will present new pharmacokinetic data from its Phase 3 SHIELD II trial evaluating D-PLEX100, an extended-release incisional doxycycline formulation designed to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs), at the ESCMID Global 2026 congress in Munich.

D-PLEX100 is applied directly into the surgical incision during abdominal colorectal surgery. The therapy uses PolyPid's Kynatrix technology to deliver a slow, continuous release of doxycycline at the surgical site for 30 days- the critical period when SSIs most commonly occur.

New Phase 3 Pharmacokinetic Findings

According to the company, the SHIELD II analysis demonstrated:

-Sustained local antibiotic release for up to 763 hours (about 32 days) after application.

-No burst effect, indicating controlled and steady drug delivery

-Minimal systemic exposure, with plasma doxycycline levels remaining below 100 ng/mL- far lower than levels seen with oral dosing

-A delivery profile consistent with the product's intended mechanism of maintaining prolonged antimicrobial activity at the incision site.

"These pharmacokinetic results further support the mechanism of D-PLEX100, which is designed to deliver sustained and controlled antibiotic exposure for 30 days directly at the surgical incision site," said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid. "The findings reinforce the potential of D-PLEX100 to address a key limitation of conventional systemic prophylactic antibiotics."

Presentation at ESCMID Global 2026

The data will be presented on April 19, 2026, during a poster session at ESCMID Global 2026, the world's leading congress for clinical microbiology and infectious diseases. The abstract, co-authored by Prof. Antonino Spinelli of Humanitas University, will be available on PolyPid's website after the conference concludes.

About D-PLEX100

D-PLEX100 recently achieved positive results in the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, showing a statistically significant 60% reduction in SSI incidence following abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. The product has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA for SSI prevention in elective colorectal surgery.

PYPD has traded between $2.44 and $5.12 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.40, up 2.09%.

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