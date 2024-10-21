Polymetals Resources Boosts Endeavor Mine Development

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd is making significant strides in developing the Endeavor silver zinc lead mine in Australia’s Cobar Basin, with production slated for the first half of 2025. The company has secured a $30 million pre-payment facility from Ocean Partners to support the project, and its revised 10-year mine plan boasts impressive financial projections with a pre-tax NPV of $414 million. Additionally, Polymetals has completed $9.3 million in placements to fund ongoing activities and is advancing its management team recruitment.

