News & Insights

Stocks

Polymetals Resources Boosts Endeavor Mine Development

October 21, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Polymetals Resources Ltd is making significant strides in developing the Endeavor silver zinc lead mine in Australia’s Cobar Basin, with production slated for the first half of 2025. The company has secured a $30 million pre-payment facility from Ocean Partners to support the project, and its revised 10-year mine plan boasts impressive financial projections with a pre-tax NPV of $414 million. Additionally, Polymetals has completed $9.3 million in placements to fund ongoing activities and is advancing its management team recruitment.

For further insights into AU:POL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.