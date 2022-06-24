POLY Secures Requisite Shareholder Approval for HP Merger

Poly POLY has secured shareholders’ approval for its proposed merger with HP Inc. HPQ, paving the way for the likely closure of the deal by the end of 2022, subject to the fulfillment of mandatory closing conditions and regulatory clearance. The transaction, inked in March, is valued at $3.3 billion based on $40 for each Poly share.



Poly will help drive the growth of HP’s peripherals and workforce solutions businesses. Poly’s devices, software and services, along with HP’s strengths across compute, device management and security, create a robust portfolio of hybrid meeting solutions. The companies will deliver an ecosystem of devices, software and digital services to create premium employee experiences, improve workforce productivity and provide enterprise customers with better visibility across their hybrid IT environments.



Poly delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.7%, on average. The company is benefiting from the massive shift toward reliable, high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. It operates primarily in the unified communications industry and focuses on the manufacture and distribution of headsets, voice, video and content sharing solutions. It develops enhanced communication products for offices and contact centers, remote work environments, mobile devices, open SIP desktop phones and PCs. It is uniquely positioned as the Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) ecosystem partner of choice through its partnerships, innovative technology and customer-centric go-to-market capabilities.



The company leverages state-of-the-art technologies to develop its solutions that can be easily used in combination with its partners’ communication platforms. The increased adoption of technologies such as UC&C, Bluetooth, Voice over Internet Protocol, Digital Signal Processing, Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications and Video-as-a-Service has contributed to higher demand for its solutions. The solutions combine hardware with innovative sensor technology and software functionality for an integrated communication system. Its solutions are likely to play an increasingly important role for improved productivity in the work-from-home environment with simple user interfaces as people navigate connectivity challenges.



In addition, Poly’s extensive technical knowledge and portfolio of intellectual property rights give it a competitive advantage over rivals. It continues to improve its development processes through common platforms and increased use of software and test tools. The company has built a strong foundation of partners, allowing distribution and reseller partners to sell into Microsoft, Zoom, Google and other service provider environments. Poly-branded headsets are sold through retailers to corporate customers, small businesses and individuals who use them for personal and professional purposes. The company continues to evaluate its logistics processes and implement new strategies to reduce its transportation costs and improve customer lead time with distribution centers worldwide.



Such competitive strengths and growth drivers are likely to prove beneficial for HP post the successful completion of the buyout deal.



Poly currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has lost 5.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 21.8%.



KVH Industries, Inc. KVHI, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, is a better-ranked stock in the industry and delivered an earnings surprise of 20%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Despite global supply chain disruptions, KVH Industries is driving growth and margin expansion through new product introduction and subscriber migration to High-Throughput Satellites. The company aims to make decisive inroads into the still-nascent autonomous transportation markets with a strong balance sheet and zero debt. If KVH Industries manages to effectively mitigate supply chain woes, there could be room for cash flow expansion.



TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 61.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 40.7% since Jun 2021.



TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.

