Poly Property Group Reports Robust October Sales

Poly Property Group Co (HK:0119) has released an update.

Poly Property Group Co. reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB8.6 billion in October 2024, covering 350 thousand square meters at an average selling price of RMB24,600 per square meter. For the year up to the end of October, the company achieved total contracted sales of RMB48.9 billion. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously as they are based on preliminary internal records.

For further insights into HK:0119 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.