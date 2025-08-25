Markets
PHKIF

Poly Property Group H1 Profit Rises 5.3%

August 25, 2025 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Poly Property Group Co., Ltd. (PHKIF) Monday said that its profit climbed 5.3 percent in the first half of 2025, helped by good performance in the property management services division. Half-yearly revenues rose 6.6 percent from last year.

The Hong-Kong based property developer posted profit attributable to the owners of the company of RMB 890.6 million in the first half, higher than RMB 846.0 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose 5 percent to RMB 1.62 from RMB 1.54 in the year-ago period.

The company's half-yearly profit before tax surged to RMB 1.19 billion from RMB 1.13 billion in the first half of last year.

According to Poly Property Group, revenues for the first six months rose 6.6 percent to RMB 8.39 billion from RMB 7.87 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHKIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.