Poly Property Group H1 Profit Rises 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Poly Property Group Co., Ltd. (PHKIF) Monday said that its profit climbed 5.3 percent in the first half of 2025, helped by good performance in the property management services division. Half-yearly revenues rose 6.6 percent from last year.

The Hong-Kong based property developer posted profit attributable to the owners of the company of RMB 890.6 million in the first half, higher than RMB 846.0 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, earnings rose 5 percent to RMB 1.62 from RMB 1.54 in the year-ago period.

The company's half-yearly profit before tax surged to RMB 1.19 billion from RMB 1.13 billion in the first half of last year.

According to Poly Property Group, revenues for the first six months rose 6.6 percent to RMB 8.39 billion from RMB 7.87 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

