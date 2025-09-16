Pollen Street Group H1 EPS Increases

(RTTNews) - Pollen Street Group Limited (POLN.L), Tuesday announced its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Profit after tax amounted to 27.9 million pounds compared to last year's 23.6 million pounds.

On per share basis, earnings increased to 46 pence from 36.9 pence in the prior year.

Total income during the period stood at 63.8 million pounds compared to 54.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Pollen's stock closed at 902 pence, up 2.97 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.