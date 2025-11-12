Pollard Banknote Ltd. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$10.3 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$18.2 million, or C$0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to C$156.3 million from C$153.2 million last year.

Pollard Banknote Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

