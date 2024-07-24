Polestar Stock: This One Problem MUST Be Solved Before It’s Buyable

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) produces cars that are stylish and powerful. Yet, this doesn’t ensure that Polestar’s shareholders will succeed in the long run. Sure, there’s some positive news to report, but there’s also a major issue that should make anyone think twice about buying Polestar stock.

Don’t get the wrong idea. I’ve expressed optimism about Polestar and, under the right circumstances, I could be bullish about the stock. For now, however, it’s wise to learn all the relevant facts and circumstances about Polestar and to choose caution over ambition.

Good News: Polestar Isn’t Broke

Before getting to the cautionary notes, I’d like to relay some good news about Polestar. For one thing, the automaker recently debuted its power/performance vehicle, the Polestar Concept BST. It’s a customized sports EV which looks awesome.

Polestar delivered “approximately 13,000 cars” in 2024’s second quarter. This represents 80% quarter-over-quarter growth, which is nothing to sneeze at.

In addition, Polestar has a capital position that’s surprisingly large for a relatively small EV startup. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $768.927 million.

Then, as of March 31, 2024, Polestar’s position of cash and cash equivalents grew to $784.021 million. Thus, there’s no need to worry about Polestar being broke. The automaker appears to have a capital runway to fund its operations in the near term, at least.

Polestar’s Delisting Threat Can’t Be Ignored

Now, I must convey some distressing news that investors can’t afford to ignore. Not long ago, the Nasdaq exchange notified Polestar that the EV maker is out of compliance with the exchange’s $1 minimum-bid-price requirement.

Polestar has until Jan. 2, 2025, to get its share price at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days. After that, the Nasdaq exchange might or might not give Polestar an additional 180 days to regain compliance with the $1 minimum-bid-price rule.

Let’s be completely frank here. It would be viewed as a devastating demotion if Polestar gets booted from the Nasdaq exchange and relegated to an over-the-counter exchange.

So, Polestar’s investors should hope that the share price rises above $1 and stays there. Alternatively, Polestar could enact a reverse stock split. That would be an artificial solution, but at least it might avert the delisting threat. So, keep an eye out for potential announcements from Polestar.

Polestar Stock: Temper Your Optimism With Realism

I wish I could be 100% optimistic about Polestar today. The company produces impressive-looking vehicles, recently reported excellent EV-delivery growth and has a surprisingly solid capital position.

At the same time, the delisting threat is bothersome. Consequently, while it’s fine to like Polestar as a company, investors need to be realistic. Unless/until Polestar stock rises above $1 and stays there for a while or Polestar announces a reverse share split, it’s prudent to stay on the sidelines.

