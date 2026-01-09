Polestar Q4 Retail Sales Rise 27%

(RTTNews) - Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), a Swedish electric performance car brand, Friday reported higher car retail sales for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly car retail sales increased by 27 percent to 15,608 cars from 12,256 cars of last year.

Annual retail car sales rose by 34 percent to approximately 60,119 cars from 44,851 cars of the prior year.

Polestar offers models including the Polestar 2, 3, 4, and 5. On the anvil are Polestar 7 compact SUV, scheduled for launch in 2028, and the Polestar 6 roadster.

The company plans to host a strategy update covering key product updates and financial outlook on February 18.

In pre-market activity, PSNY shares were trading at $22.11, down 0.41% on the Nasdaq.

