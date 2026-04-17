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Polestar Posts Wider Loss In FY25

April 17, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Polestar (PSNY) posted a fiscal 2025 net loss of $2.4 billion compared to a loss of $2.05 billion, prior year. Net loss was mainly driven by impairment expense, net of reversals of approx. $1.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $783 million, an improvement of 27.5% year-on-year.

Fiscal year year revenue was $3.06 billion, compared to $2.03 billion, last year, up 50.3%. Retail sales volumes were up 34% driven by accelerated transition to an active selling model, retail expansion and attractive model line-up.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Polestar shares are up 1.46% to $20.80.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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