Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (PSNYW) Price Target Increased by 25.89% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PSNYW) has been revised to $0.49 / share. This is an increase of 25.89% from the prior estimate of $0.39 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.23% from the latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNYW is 0.00%, an increase of 98.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.50% to 1,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 491K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 70K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 60.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNYW by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 70K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

