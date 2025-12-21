Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (PSNY) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PSNY) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.22 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.25% from the latest reported closing price of $12.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.04%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.51% to 70,465K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 18,000K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,576K shares , representing a decrease of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 11,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,759K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,194K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,644K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 1.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 18.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 2.58% over the last quarter.

