Polaris Recalls Ranger And General Utility, All-Terrain Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. is recalling certain Ranger and General Utility, as well as All-Terrain vehicles citing risks of crash, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The Medina, Minnesota-based company has called back about 26,730 units of Model Year 2019 - 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & Model Year 2020 General XP 1000 Utility vehicles. About 1,330 units that were sold in Canada have also been recalled.

Further, the company recalled Model Year 2018-2020 Polaris Phoenix 200 ATVs. These included about 2,800 units sold in the U.S. and about 245 units sold in Canada.

For Ranger and General Utility vehicles, the throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls and is restarted in gear without switching the key to the off position due to a software problem. This could cause the vehicle to accelerate suddenly, posing a crash hazard to the user.

However, there were no reports of incidents or injuries to date related to the recalled Ranger and General Utility vehicles.

The vehicles were manufactured in United States, Mexico and Poland. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from June 2018 through March 2020 for between $15,890 and $29,000.

For Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles, the throttle lever stop can fail due to damage during shipping, posing a crash hazard. Regarding this vehicle, the company received five consumer reports, but no injuries.

The Phoenix 200 vehicles were manufactured in Taiwan and sold at Polaris dealers from November 2017 through April 2020 for between $3,800 and $4,200.

In both recalls, consumers are urged to contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair.

